Central Alberta counties hosting provincial ag tour

Delegates from 70 municipalities to visit farm operations in Red Deer and Mountain View Counties

Red Deer and Mountain View Counties are co-hosting the province’s Agriculture Service Board summer tour next month.

Delegates from more than 70 municipalities will head to Central Alberta for the July 11-14 tour.

Olds College will be the home base for the tour, which is themed “Growing Tomorrow’s Agriculture.”

Delegates will tour farms in both counties. So many are attending, the group will be split in two and will alternate between the counties.

Red Deer County stops on the delegate tour will include: Beck’s Farm, Antler Valley Farms, Bystrom Farm and Bluegrass Nursery and Sod Farm. Mountain View County will showcase Reese Cattle Company, Brian Ellis Seed, Carlson Ag/Agri-Trend demo and the Barr-Ag Hay and Grain Exporters.

There are also a wide range of stops planned for the partners of delegates and youths.

“This year’s tour will highlight the innovation and technology that agricultural producers in our municipalities are incorporating into their operations,” says Red Deer County Coun. Philip Massier in a statement.

“We will visit innovative farms in both municipalities, and showcase how these farms are using the latest technologies ad crops that contribute to the food chain process.”

For more information go to www.2017asbtour.ca.