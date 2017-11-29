Central Alberta Economic Partnership offers training to help communities maintain, grow economies

Vital to any community’s health are its businesses and training provided through the Central Alberta Economic Partnership aims the help area political leaders strenghten their local economy.

CAEP’s annual general meeting was held on Wednesday in Red Deer. As part of it, elected political leaders in CAPE receied all-day economic development training from Natalie Gibson, Innovisions and Associates president and an economic development expert with the economic developers of Alberta.

“One of the key components of attracting and keeping businesses is being investment ready,” said Gibson. “Having bylaws and plans in place that are pro-business, do you have resources for them to use, do you have a labour force, do you have the ability to be collaborative with businesses?”

Gibson said there are two clients elected officials have, residents and businesses. The goal of the course is to get the officials to think of how they keep businesses, how they attract new ones and how to increase investment.

Kimberley Worthington, CAEP executive director, said the organization is working on a regional business retention plan, asking area busineses what challenge they face. She said the biggest factor facing local business was current economic conditions. Other areas of concern were government processes and labour.

CAEP is a parternship of cities, towns, villages, counties and first nations in Central Alberta stretching from Wetaskwin to Didsbury and Caroline to Big Valley. They will celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2018.

The course’s price was reduced signifcantly through CAEP by the Community and Regional Economic Supports — Regional Economic Development Alliances program under the Alberta Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.



