Central Alberta Foodgrains Project ready to harvest 160 acres of canola near Lacombe

Near Lacombe there are 160 acres of canola ready to be harvested, and a team of local volunteers will turn the crop into a large donation to the Canada Foodgrains Bank.

For the 22nd time, the Central Alberta Foodgrains Growing Project is set to finish up with a harvest on Saturday.

The field, located northeast of Lacombe, will be combined after a lunch. Doug Maas, a member of the project’s committee, said they had three people out three weeks ago swath the field and now they will be harvested.

“We have a different field each year in Lacombe County and no matter where the farm is, local farmers rally to help us in the spring with seeding and harvesting it in the fall,” said Maas. “We always get tremendous support.

“It’s a real community effort.”

Maas didn’t know how many farmers would be out to pitch in this year, but said the most they’ve ever had was 17 people out harvesting. The number of farmers who will be able to help is largely unknown because many are still harvesting their own fields.

After it is harvested, the canola will be sold to a local grain elevator, Maas said, and that money will then be donated to the Canada Foodgrains Bank. The bank then determines where the greatest need is, working with non-government organizations.

The local project used to grow and ship wheat to a place in need, but selling off the canola and donating the proceeds meant more money was going to help fight hunger.

The Canadian government also plays a helping roll. For every dollar the project raises, the government donates four meaning the money raised increases its value by five.

“We’re very effective in getting the aid where it’s needed,” said Maas. “We have a high effective ratio, we’re mostly volunteers and our administrative costs are very low, less than 10 per cent.”

Last year, the project raised about $93,000.

Before the harvest, a free lunch will be served up by volunteers for anyone who would like to come and watch the harvest.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter