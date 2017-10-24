Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association’s to hold community conversation on domestic violence study

The Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association, in collaboration with Red Deer College, is researching family violence in the immigrant community.

And the third phase of their project is to engage community stakeholders.

On Nov. 29, CAIWA will hold the community conversation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RDC’s common learning area. They hope to garner input from a diverse community as they continue their research.

Community Conversation Invitation Video

null

The Community Conversation: Contributing Ideas for Positive Change in Immigrant Families invites people to learn about the research, recognize domestic violence, change perceptions or contribute ideas to an action plan to reduce immigrant family violence.

According to CAIWA, the research suggests that an individual’s definition of domestic violence can impact their ability to be culturally congruent once in Canada. As well, some aspects of domestic violence are specifically aligned to the realities of being an immigrant.

People are asked to RSVP by Nov. 8 to the event. To confirm attendance call Tabitha Phiri at 403-341-3553 or email tabitha.phiri@caiwa.ca.


Central Alberta Immigrant Women's Association's to hold community conversation on domestic violence study

