Central Alberta Legions launch their poppy campaigns

Royal Canadian Legions across Central Alberta are rolling out their poppy campaigns today in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

Starting on Friday morning, poppy pins can be obtained by donation at 15 Red Deer-area businesses, including both malls, all major grocery stores, as well as Home Depot, Costco and Wal-Mart.

Neil St. Denys, a member of the local poppy committee, said poppy tables staffed by volunteers will be operating Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28.

Next week, 18 poppy trays will be available at area businesses, along with donation boxes. They will be in the community until the day before Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Each year, the Red Deer Legion gives out about 70,000 poppy pins to commemorate soldiers who served in both World Wars, as well as the Korean War and more recent conflicts, including Afghanistan.

St. Denys said about $90,000 in donations are collected annually. This is the largest annual fundraiser for veteran’s causes.

Some of the money will be held in trust to help individual veterans with various expenses, and some will be donated to hospitals, charities and non-profit operations that serve veterans and their families.

Lacombe’s Royal Canadian Legion also launched its annual poppy campaign Friday with a presentation of the first poppy to Mayor Grant Creasey at Lacombe’s City Hall.