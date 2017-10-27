Central Alberta Legions launch their poppy campaigns

Poppies available at 15 local businesses

Royal Canadian Legions across Central Alberta are rolling out their poppy campaigns today in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

Starting on Friday morning, poppy pins can be obtained by donation at 15 Red Deer-area businesses, including both malls, all major grocery stores, as well as Home Depot, Costco and Wal-Mart.

Neil St. Denys, a member of the local poppy committee, said poppy tables staffed by volunteers will be operating Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28.

Next week, 18 poppy trays will be available at area businesses, along with donation boxes. They will be in the community until the day before Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Each year, the Red Deer Legion gives out about 70,000 poppy pins to commemorate soldiers who served in both World Wars, as well as the Korean War and more recent conflicts, including Afghanistan.

St. Denys said about $90,000 in donations are collected annually. This is the largest annual fundraiser for veteran’s causes.

Some of the money will be held in trust to help individual veterans with various expenses, and some will be donated to hospitals, charities and non-profit operations that serve veterans and their families.

Lacombe’s Royal Canadian Legion also launched its annual poppy campaign Friday with a presentation of the first poppy to Mayor Grant Creasey at Lacombe’s City Hall.

Previous story
Red Deer’s Women’s Outreach accepting applications for adopt-a-family program

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Women’s Outreach accepting applications for adopt-a-family program

The Women’s Outreach Society hopes people will consider adopting a family during… Continue reading

Chinook’s Edge celebrates its staff

64 recognized for 10 years service

Red Deer’s chili for a cause raises $8,000 to fight HIV/AIDS epidemic

Serving up 325 bowls of chili, GrammaLink-Africa raised $8,000 for the Stephen… Continue reading

Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors

Doctors say it’s time to deal with bed shortages

Red Deer’s immigrant population shifted

Census data shows more people are coming from the Philippines

WATCH: Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month