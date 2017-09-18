Central Alberta mayoral races intrigue

Central Alberta’s mayoral campaigns feature a number of intriguing races.

There are the comeback stories: former mayors in both Innisfail and Ponoka are hoping to get their old jobs back.

Others mayoral candidates are in the at-first-you-don’t-succeed camp.

In Rocky Mountain House and Lacombe, losing mayoral candidates last time around are back for another try.

In Lacombe, two-term councillor Peter Bouwsema and former councillor and past mayoral candidate Grant Creasey will go head to head.

Creasey ran for mayor in 2013, finishing 63 votes behind Steve Christie.

In Rocky Mountain House, Coun. Tammy Burke will face off against former councillor and mayoral candidate in 2013, Sheila Mizera.

Mayor Fred Nash announced recently he would not run this time.

In both those communities, the race is wide open after the sitting mayors, Steve Christie, in Lacombe, and Fred Nash, in Rocky Mountain House, decided not to run for re-election.

The same goes for Blackfalds, where Mayor Melodie Stol chose not to run again because of work commitments.

That opens the door to others who believe they have the right stuff to lead their communities.

Many of the candidates stepping forward in other communities will draw on plenty of previous experience sitting on council.

In Sundre, Coun. Chris Vardas has decided to give Mayor Terry Leslie a challenge in that community.

Leslie, a former councillor himself, is seeking a second mayoral term.

Blackfalds Coun. Richard Poole is hoping for promotion to mayor in that community. He will be challenged by Gary Smith.

In Penhold, Mayor Dennis Cooper will be faced by Coun. Mike Yargeau in the mayoral race. Cooper, who served as a councillor for four terms, will be seeking his third term as mayor.

Yargeau was first elected councillor in 2013.

Bowden Mayor Robb Stuart is seeking a third term. He was acclaimed in the last election but will face one of his councillors, Earl Wilson, in this election.

Olds Mayor Judy Dahl, who faced two challengers in the last election, will face off against one, Michael Muzychka, this time around.

In several communities, mayors have not even had to plant an election sign — the job is already theirs.

Nobody came forward to challenge long-time Eckville Mayor Helen Posti, who will have 26 years in the mayor’s chair this fall. Counting her time as a councillor, Posti has been on council for 31 years, an impressive record.

It will be a quiet election period in Eckville. All six council positions were acclaimed.

In Sylvan Lake, Mayor Sean McIntyre is back for another four years. McIntyre, who is in for his second term, faced no challengers.

In Stettler, Coun. Sean Nolls will be the new mayor, replacing Dick Richards, who did not run again. Nolls was acclaimed.

In Rimbey, no one stepped forward to challenge Rick Pankiw, who will serve his second term in the top political job.

