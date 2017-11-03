Four Central Alberta mayors (from right, of Penhold, Sylvan Lake, Bentley and the Summer Village of Jarvis Bay) walked to raise awareness about falls prevention. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Four Central Alberta mayors braved icy roads to walk around an indoor track in Sylvan Lake on Friday to raise awareness about the danger of falls — particularly to seniors.

While everyone takes an occasional tumble, people over the age of 65 are nine times more likely to fall than other populations. And the falls result in more than 10,000 hospital admissions in Alberta and 29,000 emergency trips each year.

Some mayors had personal reasons for a participating in the third-annual Walk With the Mayors event at Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre, organized by the Central Alberta Falls Prevention Coalition.

Bentley Mayor Greg Rathjen admitted that he recently took a tumble in his garage, so feels fall prevention information is important to pass on. “Anything that can make life safer for people” and keep them active in the community is important, Rathjen said.

Bob Thomlinson, Mayor of the Summer Village of Jarvis Bay, said his 94-year-old mother-in-law took a bad fall and ended up in the hospital. “This is a really good thing to do. I wanted to participate and show support.”

The two were joined by Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre, Penhold Mayor Mike Yargeau, and about 40 seniors and other supporters who walked a few laps around the Sylvan Lake’s Nexus Centre.

A proclamation signed by McIntyre states that one in three seniors fall each year, with 50 per cent of these seniors falling repeatedly. Since a fear of falling can lead to depression, loss of mobility and independence, McIntyre said it’s wise for everyone to keep moving — sensibly.

Monica Morrison, executive-director of Red Deer’s Golden Circle, demonstrated the flat-footed “penguin walk” that’s advised for crossing icy surfaces. She said walking sticks can also help older people keep their balance while walking for exercise.

Since most falls happen in homes, Morrison suggested everyone — particularly older people — should pause briefly when rising out of bed or a chair to allow enough blood to circulate to their heads before taking their first steps.

Sylvan Lake senior Don Lanterman also advised getting rid of throw rugs or anything that can trip you up. “I don’t have good balance,” said Lanterman, who recently fell and skinned his knee. He used a walker to participate in Friday’s walk.


