Central Alberta meat processors get funding

Provincial and federal governments team up to provide $2 million in grants

Central Alberta meat processors are getting financial help from the Alberta government to improve their operations.

The federal and provincial governments are providing $2 million in grants that can be used by food processors to upgrade equipment, expand capacity and improve efficiency.

“Alberta’s food processing sector is a significant pillar of our agriculture industry and a major employer across the province,” says Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier in a statement on Tuesday. “Supporting companies as they improve their operations helps contribute to their long-term success, strengthens the agriculture sector as a whole and further diversifies Alberta’s economy.”

Among the companies to share in the funding through the Growing Forward 2 program are OlymelSEC/LP, Innisfail’s SunGold Specialty Meats Ltd., Innisfail’s new Leaf Essentials, Trochu Meat Processors Ltd. and Camrose’s Tiras Dairies Ltd.

By the time the Growing Forward program ends next March about $406 million will have been invested in Alberta’s agriculture sector.

Food and beverage processing is the largest manufacturing employer in Alberta, generating $14.6 billion in sales last year.

•Olymel is a Quebec-based company that employs 1,400 at its Red Deer pork processing plant. It plans to improve production with an advanced meat recovery system.

•SunGold operates a federally inspected, full-service meat processing plant that specializes in processing lamb and goat. Its products are aimed at niche-oriented domestic and international markets. It plans to purchase new cooling equipment and boost production.

•New Leaf Essentials owns and operates facilities that clean, sort and process pulses. It intends to buy equipment for a new pulse milling and fractioning facility and enhance its dry and wet processing capacity.

•Trochu Meat Processors, which is owned by Sunterra Meats, is a family-owned federally inspected pork processing plant. The facility processes 600 to 700 hogs per day and serves markets in Canada, U.S., Mexico and Japan.

•Tiras Dairies produces Mediterranean-style cheeses and received $250,000 to upgrade and improve its production facility