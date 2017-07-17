Central Alberta Pride plans rainbow crosswalk again during Pride Week in Red Deer

With preparations well underway for fifth annual Central Alberta Pride Week, local organizers have launched an online fundraising campaign to help put some colour again into a main downtown intersection in Red Deer.

The Central Alberta Pride Society has launched at $2,700-fundraising drive to cover the labour costs of painting two rainbow crosswalks at Ross (50th) Street and Gaetz Avenue. Pride Week runs from Aug. 13 to 20 in Red Deer.

Serge Gingras, chair of the Central Alberta Pride Society, said the costs of the rainbow crosswalk were covered by the City of Red Deer. It was a much-appreciated gift but with the understanding it wasn’t something the city could afford to cover every year, hence the online fundraising.

The paint and supplies has been donated by Fargey’s Decorating Centre this year. City of Red Deer workers will do the actual painting.

Last year the crosswalk was defaced twice when someone drove over it, spinning their tires and leaving marks on it. Vandalism of rainbow crosswalks has not only occurred in Red Deer. “It happens everywhere,” Gingras said.

“To me it just reinforces the notion that yes, we do need that Pride Week, not only to celebrate who we are but also to remind people that there is discrimination in our community and there are people who don’t agree with who we are, and to create greater awareness.”

But last year’s vandalism actually resulted in something positive, Gingras said.

“It made people rally around us who normally wouldn’t speak up. …. When they saw the vandalism happening, they said, ‘No we’re not like that, we’re better than that.’ I really like the very positive sense of community that came out of it.”

They had 400 people at the Pride Week proclamation last year, the most ever. Gingras believes they will surpass those numbers this year. Pride Week activities are mostly family friendly, and aim to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion in Central Alberta of the LGBTQ+ community.

The growth of Pride Week has been steady, and the crosswalks help create a lot of awareness, he said.

To donate to the rainbow crosswalk cost, people can go online to gofundme.com/rainbow-Crosswalk-red-deer

Anyone interested in being involved or sponsoring can visit centralalbertapride.ca or email centralabpride@gmail.com

Some of the highlights of Central Alberta Pride Week include:

Sunday, Aug 13 – TD presents Pride in the Park at Bower Ponds, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The official kickoff of Central Alberta Pride Week, with the Mayor’s Proclamation followed by an afternoon of live entertainment, food trucks, beer gardens, bouncy castle, games and activities for the whole family. Free admission.

Aug 15 – LGBTQ+ Aging Community Conversation the the Golden Circle Senior Resource Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 16 – Rainbow Block Party hosted by Trans And Non-Binary Aid Society at West Park Activity Centre from 3 to 8 p.m. A fun day of indoor and outdoor games, admission is free. Family friendly.

Somewhere Over the Rainbow Burlesque Show hosted by The Dirrty Show @ International Beer Haus & Stage Tickets: $20

Aug. 17 – Alberta Human Rights Forum: Understanding Gender Identity and Gender Expression in Employment and Services at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery from 8:30 a.m. – Noon. Advanced registration required. $52.50+GST/person

Pride Community BBQ Sponsored by Kim Schreiner MLA Red Deer North @ Downtown Red Deer (Exact location TBD) | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cash and non-perishable items in support of the Red Deer Food Bank will be accepted.

RainBOWLING at Heritage Lanes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Family-friendly bowling event. Ice cream, pop and an hour and a half of bowling are included with admission.

LGBTQA+ Comedy Night featuring Adrienne Fish and The Dirrty Show at Heritage Lanes at 9 p.m. Admission: $10 (a portion to support Central Alberta Pride Society)

Aug. 19: Sheraton Red Deer Hotel presents Drag Show and Dance at Sheraton Red Deer Hotel. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Dance to follow. An evening of live entertainment by some of Alberta’s most talented drag queens. Cash bar(s) and concession available (vegetarian and gluten-free options provided). Tickets: $20 at the door, ages 18 and older.

Aug. 20 – Fruit Float down the Red Deer River, meet at 11:30 a.m. Launch at Kiwanis Picnic Shelter near Bower Ponds. Dismount at the end of Riverside Drive, just past City of Red Deer Civic Yards. Rafters must supply all necessary equipment and assume any and all risks. Decorations are encouraged.