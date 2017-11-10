Central Alberta Remembrance Day ceremonies

There are a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Central Alberta where you can pay your respects to fallen Canadian soldiers.
Red Deer
- 10:30 a.m. at CrossRoads Church
- 10:30 a.m. at Veterans’ Park
Blackfalds
- 10:30 a.m. at Abbey Centre
Delburne
- 10:30 a.m. at Delburne Community Hall
Innisfail
- 9:45 a.m. at Innisfail Legion
- 10:45 a.m. community to gather at Cenotaph
Lacombe
- 8 to 10 a.m. community breakfast at Lacombe Legion
- 10:45 a.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre
Ponoka
- 10:15 a.m. parade from ATCO Gas to Legion Cenotaph
- 10:45 a.m. service at Legion Auditorium
Sylvan Lake
- 10:30 a.m. at Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre
- Cenotaph service at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park
Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter