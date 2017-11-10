Central Alberta Remembrance Day ceremonies

There are a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Central Alberta where you can pay your respects to fallen Canadian soldiers.

Red Deer

  • 10:30 a.m. at CrossRoads Church
  • 10:30 a.m. at Veterans’ Park

Blackfalds

  • 10:30 a.m. at Abbey Centre

Delburne

  • 10:30 a.m. at Delburne Community Hall

Innisfail

  • 9:45 a.m. at Innisfail Legion
  • 10:45 a.m. community to gather at Cenotaph

Lacombe

  • 8 to 10 a.m. community breakfast at Lacombe Legion
  • 10:45 a.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre

Penhold

  • Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Penhold Multiplex

Ponoka

  • 10:15 a.m. parade from ATCO Gas to Legion Cenotaph
  • 10:45 a.m. service at Legion Auditorium

Sylvan Lake

  • 10:30 a.m. at Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre
  • Cenotaph service at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park


