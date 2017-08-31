Special air quality statement issued for Central Alberta communities

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement early Thursday morning.

Areas affected:

City of Red Deer

Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

Lacombe Co. near Eckville

Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

Red Deer Co. near Elnora, Lousana and Delburne

Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.