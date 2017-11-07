Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter is appealing to men with its Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser.

Ian Wheeliker, CAWES executive director, said demand for the shelter’s services is the highest it’s been over the last three years. In the first six months of the year, they served 100 more clients than the year before.

“There seems to be so much crisis in the community right now,” said Wheeliker. “We’re also seeing the complexity of the clients increasing. We have folks who seem to be more traumatized by the violence than we’ve typically seen.”

An event like Breakfast with the Guys can support some of what CAWES can do to help victims of domestic violence. Wheeliker said they are working to assess more women before they come into the shelter and determine their need, there are more follow-ups after they leave the shelter, a community prevention program and a nurturing parenting program.

The belief is men are uniquely equipped to make positive chagne for women and girls living with abuse because men can be positive role models for other men and young men, they hold key positions and as fathers, grandfathers, uncles and sons they can influence other males in their family.

Headlining the event are Tuval Nafshi, of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters; and Calgary Stampeders Keon Raymond and Anthony Parker.

Roxanne Kirton, CAWES marketing events and volunteer coordinator, said Nafshi travels around Alberta with the ACWS’ Leading Change program — a multi-pronged approach that tries to encourage change in the workplace, in sports through community engagements and these breakfasts — and will talk about that. The Stampeders, are partners with the Leading Change program, and will talk about the work they do with that program as well as how domestic violence has impacted them in their own lives.

“We’re looking to the ‘good guys,’ essentially,” Kirton said, adding the hope is to encourage change that positively impacts the women in their lives.

“It has a trickle down effect, by leading by example and being a good role model.”

The event is run by the ACWS and was last in Red Deer in 2014.

The event includes a breakfast, coffee, door prizes and the speakers. It will be held on Nov. 30 starting at 7 a.m.

Advanced tickets are $75 per person or a table of eight for $500. Tickets at the door are $100. They are available online at www.cawes.com/breakfast_with_the_guys.

“Our best hope on really moving the needle on domestic violence, is interrupting the generational cycle of violence,” said Wheeliker.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter