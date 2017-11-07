Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter is appealing to men with its Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser.

Ian Wheeliker, CAWES executive director, said demand for the shelter’s services is the highest it’s been over the last three years. In the first six months of the year, they served 100 more clients than the year before.

“There seems to be so much crisis in the community right now,” said Wheeliker. “We’re also seeing the complexity of the clients increasing. We have folks who seem to be more traumatized by the violence than we’ve typically seen.”

An event like Breakfast with the Guys can support some of what CAWES can do to help victims of domestic violence. Wheeliker said they are working to assess more women before they come into the shelter and determine their need, there are more follow-ups after they leave the shelter, a community prevention program and a nurturing parenting program.

The belief is men are uniquely equipped to make positive chagne for women and girls living with abuse because men can be positive role models for other men and young men, they hold key positions and as fathers, grandfathers, uncles and sons they can influence other males in their family.

Headlining the event are Tuval Nafshi, of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters; and Calgary Stampeders Keon Raymond and Anthony Parker.

Roxanne Kirton, CAWES marketing events and volunteer coordinator, said Nafshi travels around Alberta with the ACWS’ Leading Change program — a multi-pronged approach that tries to encourage change in the workplace, in sports through community engagements and these breakfasts — and will talk about that. The Stampeders, are partners with the Leading Change program, and will talk about the work they do with that program as well as how domestic violence has impacted them in their own lives.

“We’re looking to the ‘good guys,’ essentially,” Kirton said, adding the hope is to encourage change that positively impacts the women in their lives.

“It has a trickle down effect, by leading by example and being a good role model.”

The event is run by the ACWS and was last in Red Deer in 2014.

The event includes a breakfast, coffee, door prizes and the speakers. It will be held on Nov. 30 starting at 7 a.m.

Advanced tickets are $75 per person or a table of eight for $500. Tickets at the door are $100. They are available online at www.cawes.com/breakfast_with_the_guys.

“Our best hope on really moving the needle on domestic violence, is interrupting the generational cycle of violence,” said Wheeliker.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Accused murderers blame each other
Next story
Fraud suspect caught on camera, Red Deer RCMP seek public’s help

Just Posted

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s… Continue reading

Fraud suspect caught on camera, Red Deer RCMP seek public’s help

Anyone who recognizes suspect is asked to call police

Accused murderers blame each other

Two men charged with murdering Castor family told police the other was the shooter

Man points firearm at hotel employee, demands cash

Armed robbery in Alix

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month