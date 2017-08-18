Central Alberta Yogathon is this Saturday

Yoga enthusiasts will take over City Hall Park on Saturday for the third annual Central Alberta Yogathon.

The event aims to raise awareness for mental illness through the healing powers of yoga, with all funds raised going towards the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation.

All ages are welcome to attend the Yogathon, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and registration is $35. The registration fee is waived for anyone who raised more than $200 in pledges.

For more information, search 2017 Stantec Central Alberta Yogathon on Facebook.