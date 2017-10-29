Central Albertans will wait for Kenney’s plan for the region

Red Deerians hope for a rehabilitation centre to help people with addictions

Some Central Albertans are looking to get behind Jason Kenney, the newly appointed United Conservative Party leader, while others are waiting to see what he brings to the table for the region.

Garett Cupples from Red Deer County was a member of the Central Alberta campaign team for Doug Schweitzer — one of the three UCP leadership candidates.

With Kenney winning the leadership race with about 61 per cent of the vote, he said we have to get behind the new leader.

“We have to see what Jason does in the future and we have to get united behind the new leader no matter who wins,” he said.

Ken Johnston, Red Deer City councillor said he looks at provincial politics through his councillor lense and what the leaders can do for the region.

Johnston said Schweitzer was the only leadership candidate who was outspoken about needs at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre including a cardiac catheterization laboratory.

“I’m hoping Kenney will put that on his radar,” said Johnston.

The councillor said Red Deer City also needs a treatment or a rehabilitation centre to help people who may have addictions.

Red Deer resident Jim Kristinson, echoed Johnston’s thoughts.

He said no matter which party is in power, Red Deer needs a treatment facility centre or a long term rehabilitation program for those dealing with addictions.

“It’s a non political issue. Politics shouldn’t play a part in whether or not we have a treatment centre to help addicts,” he said.

Kristinson’s 36-year-old son died in March this year due to a fentanyl overdose.

He said Albertans have taught themselves a lesson by electing NDP during the last election.

“We need them [UCP] in power because the NDP is killing our province,” said Kristinson.

He said he didn’t favour one candidate over the other because the party will act as per its agenda.

“I don’t care which of them got in — Brian Jean or Jason Kenney,” he said.

Robin Bobocel, CEO at the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce — a non-partisan group, said he welcomes Kenney’s desire to improve Alberta’s economy which would help businesses in Central Alberta.

Bobocel said Kenney has a different approach than the current government and the group looks forward to working with him and his party.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
