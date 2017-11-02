Centre for Positive Relationships opens in Lacombe

Mayor Grant Creasey congratulates Lacombe and District Family and Community Support Services Director Susan MacDonald on the grand opening of the Lacombe Centre for Positive Relationships. (Contributed photo)

A place to help people who are affected by family violence, elder abuse and bullying is now open in Lacombe.

The grand opening for the Centre for Positive Relationships, located in the Mary C. Moore Public Library, was held Thursday.

“I am pleased to celebrate a new and important resource for residents of Lacombe and region,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “It is an unfortunate reality that family violence exists; it is often kept secret and the victims suffer in silence. The Centre for Positive Relationships will be a beacon of hope to those who need help.”

Members of council and representatives from Lacombe and District Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) were on hand for the grand opening.

The centre will provide information and referral supports to those affected by family violence, elder abuse and bullying. It also serves as an educational resource space.

There will be informational binders, brochures, books, training and DVDs available at the centre – all of which can be signed out for free.

Family violence prevention initiatives, such as the Regional Vision for Non-Violence Annual Conference, Pink Shirt Day, Walk the Talk and Family Violence Prevention Month are supported by the centre.

Lacombe FCSS will also have a Family Prevention Month display set up in the Lacombe Memorial Centre throughout November.

This year’s theme is “Reach Out, Speak Out” and encourages people to wear purple in support of the month and to reach out to family violence victims. Those victims are encouraged to reach out to available resources and support services.

For more information you’re asked to contact the Family Violence Resource Line at 403-310-1818 or visit www.facebook.com/visionfornonviolence.



