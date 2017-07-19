Charges against stabbing suspect dropped

Suspect was facing numerous weapons-related charges in connection with a March incident in Red Deer

Charges have been dropped against a man charged for his alleged role in a downtown stabbing in March.

The 30-year-old man was due to go on trial in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two charges of breach of probation.

However, in court earlier in the day the Crown prosecutor withdraw all of the charges. As is usual, no explanation was given in court.

Charges stemmed from a March 31 incident when RCMP were called to the downtown about 3 a.m. on reports that two men had been stabbed. The two male victims were treated by EMS and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested nearby and later charged.