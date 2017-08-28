Charges dropped against woman accused of stealing from Blackfalds company

Calgary Crown prosecutor stayed charges midway through trial on theft and fraud charges

Fraud and theft charges have been dropped against a woman who had been accused of stealing $1 million from a Blackfalds company.

The Crown prosecutor stayed charges of theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000 against Shelley Davidson, 40, of Cochrane, on Friday midway through her trial in Calgary Court of Queen’s Bench.

It was reported that there were issues with disclosure in the case against her.

Blackfalds RCMP laid the charges in 2013 after an investigation began the previous October.

Police alleged that Davidson, who was in charge of bookkeeping, accounts receivble, payroll and day end returns, had stolen more than $1 million from Silverado Oilfield Ventures between 2006 and 2011.