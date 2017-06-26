Charges laid in 2015 homicide

Maskwacis man charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his mother

A 25-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2015 death of his mother at Maskwacis.

RCMP were called to a residence on the reserve on the morning of July 3, 2015 and found Sharon Ermineskin found dead in her home.

After a lengthy investigation, RCMP’s major crimes unit charged Scott Ermineskin with manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

Ermineskin remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Tuesday.

Police say that because the matter is before the courts no further information will be released.