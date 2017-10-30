Charges laid in fatal drunk driving crash west of Red Deer

A woman faces eight charges stemming from a deadly crash in Red Deer County in August.

On Aug. 5 at 11:15 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP were called, as well as Red Deer County and Red Deer Emergency Services, to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 11A west of Red Deer.

Police said a west bound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle, nearly head-on. A third vehicle travelling west bound was involved in the collision, but with less damage.

The occupants of all the vehicles were treated for extensive injuries and rushed to Red Deer Regional Hospital. A passenger in the east bound vehicle died from collision injuries.

Bobbi Crotty, 24, has been charged with one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of driving while over 0.08 causing death and three counts of both impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and driving while over 0.08 causing bodily harm.

Crotty will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Nov. 15.


Most Read

