Charges laid in home invasion

12 firearms stolen during robbery

Two men were charged in connection with an alleged home invasion on Saturday in Clearview County.

Rocky Mountain RCMP said at about 6 a.m. officers responded to a break and enter and robbery at a rural home where 12 firearms were stolen. Suspects entered the home, pointed a gun and threatened to kill the home owner.

Two suspects were located a short time later in possession of the stolen guns.

A 43-year-old man and a 22-year-old man jointly face 20 charges that include break and enter to a garage, break and enter to a dwelling house, theft over $5,000, robbery using a firearm, uttering threats to kill, committing an offence while wearing a disguise, pointing a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it was obtained by commission of an offence, and nine counts of possession of a firearm without being having a licence.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call their local police service. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.


