Charges laid in home invasion

Two men were charged in connection with an alleged home invasion on Saturday in Clearview County.

Rocky Mountain RCMP said at about 6 a.m. officers responded to a break and enter and robbery at a rural home where 12 firearms were stolen. Suspects entered the home, pointed a gun and threatened to kill the home owner.

Two suspects were located a short time later in possession of the stolen guns.

A 43-year-old man and a 22-year-old man jointly face 20 charges that include break and enter to a garage, break and enter to a dwelling house, theft over $5,000, robbery using a firearm, uttering threats to kill, committing an offence while wearing a disguise, pointing a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it was obtained by commission of an offence, and nine counts of possession of a firearm without being having a licence.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call their local police service. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.



