Charges laid in theft of military plaques

EDMONTON — A suspect has been charged after military memorial plaques were stolen and later turned up at an Edmonton scrap metal yard.

The 18 metal plaques were removed in late July from Griesbach, a community in north Edmonton that used to be an army base.

Investigators say the plaques were sold to a scrap metal dealer who called police after seeing reports about the thefts, but nearly all were too damaged to be used again.

Edmonton police say Romelo Joseph Woolf, who is 45, has been arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

Some of the plaques told the stories of Alberta soldiers who were awarded the Victoria Cross, and others commemorated the service of troops who fought in battles during the two world wars.

Det. Eric Wilde says city officials are working with residents of Griesbach to replace the plaques and restore the pedestals they were mounted on.

Woolf is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.