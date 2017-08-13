Child airlifted to hospital, three others injured south of Ponoka after van blows tire

A child was flown to hospital and three more were treated for injuries after a crash on Hwy 2 south of Ponoka.

Saturday morning, at about 9:45 a.m., Ponoka Integrated Traffic Services and the Ponoka RCMP were called to the scene at the junction of the QEII and Hwy 604.

Police said a passenger van carrying four people blew a tire and lost control. It then collided with a dump truck and rolled.

All four of the van’s occupants were treated for injuries. A child was flown by STARS Air Ambulance and one occupant was taken to Ponoka Hospital by ground ambulance, both were treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The child remains in the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. Two more people were treated on scene with minor injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not inured.

Traffic on Hwy 2 was disrupted as a RCMP Collision Analyst investigated.