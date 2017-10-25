Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Joel Johnson with Red Boar Smokery fills up a bowl of chili for Lindsay Beaulieu during the outdoor Chili Cook Off near City Hall Park at lunch time on Wednesday. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

Chili lovers braved wind and rain to attend Central Alberta Refugee Effort’s outdoor Chili Cook Off at lunch time on Wednesday.

Six restaurants and organizations cooked up their special recipes to help Central Alberta Refugee Effort (CARE) raise money for United Way Central Alberta.

Frank Bauer, CARE executive director, said last year the event raised about $2,000 and this year organizers hoped to bring in $5,000 by selling $5 bowls of chili that included a bun and hot chocolate.

“I’m having my second bowl now with turkey. The first one was nice and spicy. Good for the weather,” Bauer said as he dug into his chili while people bowed their heads against the wind and rain and hurried out to the steaming pots of chili.

Scotia Bank was going to match the amount raised, up to $5,000. Another Cook Off partner was Red Deer Native Friendship Society.



