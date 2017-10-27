Chinook’s Edge celebrates its staff

A total of 22 new teachers with Chinook’s Edge School Division were inducted into the Alberta Teachers’ Association and 40 retirees were recognized for their contributions during the jurisdiction’s annual Celebrations event on Thursday.

Co-hosted by the Chinook’s Edge school board and the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) Local 17, the evening honoured every employee group at every level across the division.

A record number 64 staff members were recognized for 10 years of service, and two staff from Transportation Services were honoured with the rare milestone of over 40 years of service. Bus drivers Barbara Wiker and Rick Purcell have worked for 40 years and 45 years respectively.

“The people we pay tribute to at Celebrations have reached a career milestone with Chinook’s Edge and the annual event allows us to thank each of them for their commitment. No matter their role, each of our staff serve students and families extremely well,” said board chair Colleen Butler in a press release.

Ron Fisher was among those who received awards for their many years of service.

He began his long career as a guidance counsellor at Sundre High in 1967 and went on to teach sciences for years before moving into the role of vice principal and then principal. He retired from Sundre High in 1998, but continued serving the community and the division as trustee for the next 19 years.

Fisher was presented with the Roy E. Cope Award, an honour extended by the board to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the educational well-being of students in the division.