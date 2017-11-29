CHMA Central Alberta December events

There’s something for everyone during the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Alberta Region’s December events.

The first event is a Community Kitchen meal, which will be Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at Central Alberta Adventist Community Services Centre in downtown Red Deer.

Attendees will prepare a community stew. Those coming to the meal are asked to bring one ingredient to contribute; some donations from the food bank will be provided as well.

For more information on the Community Kitchen meal, call 587-877-3678.

On Dec. 13 two documentaries – Cardboard Stories and Are You Listening? – will be screened at The Hub on Ross Street at 3 p.m.

Cardboard Stories focuses on people and their experience being homeless. The stories were shared at the Safe Harbour’s Warming Centre in November and then were professional filmed and combined into video shorts.

Are You Listening? was filmed this past winter and features an Alberta cast and crew. The film was inspired by the successful peer driven Empathy Program that was in Central Alberta schools and the story of the family of a young woman who committed suicide.

The next day, Dec. 14, will be a Tattered Teddies Workshop at the CMHA Learning Annex at First Red Deer Place (ATB Building).

The event is an interactive half-day workshop examining warning signs in a child and exploring intervention strategies through stories and case studies.

For more information on Tattered Teddies, call 403-342-226 or email workshops@reddeer.cmha.ab.ca.


