Christmas kettles return to Red Deer

Christmas kettles will return to local stores and shopping malls starting Thursday.

Red Deer’s Salvation Army will launch its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign at noon at Bower Place shopping centre with Mayor Tara Veer making the first official donation and a choral group performance.

The campaign is the largest source of funds for the Salvation Army and helps keep its programs and services going year-round. The goal this year is $230,000.

“The financial support in Red Deer has been tremendous over the years. We are sure businesses and families will meet the challenge this year. It’s a great community, that’s for sure,” said Maj Larry Bridger, Red Deer Salvation Army Corps Officer, in a press release.

Kettles will be in the community until Dec. 23. Volunteers are needed at every kettle to accept donations so volunteering is another way to support the campaign. Kettle shifts are still available. To volunteer, call 403-346-2251.

“We always need volunteers at the kettles. Even two hours helps.”