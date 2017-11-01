Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lynn Iviney cozies up with her beagle named Hank this week in her Red Deer home. Iviney started the Christmas Wish Breakfast in support of the Red Deer Christmas Bureau and the Salvation Army. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for a good cause and earn a free breakfast.

All toys donated at the Christmas Wish Breakfast at the Black Knight Inn on November 19 will be given to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau and Red Deer Salvation Army.

Last year, the first breakfast raised $20,000 in toys, cash and gift cards. Roughly 650 people attended.

Lynn Iviney, chair of the Christmas Wish Breakfast organizing committee, said this year the breakfast has been extended by half hour — from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to allow more people to take part.

Iviney said one of the biggest supporters of the event – the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity will stop by with Sparky the fire dog.

Santa, Elf Fern, and Waskasoo the Deer — 2019 Canada Winter Games mascot – will also be at the breakfast.

Entertainment for the morning will be provided by Wild Rose Harmonizers, Hearts of Harmony, Soliloquy and singer-songwriter Amy Metcalfe.

Residents are asked to bring building toys, outdoor toys, educational toys, dinosaur figures, dolls, crayons and other art supplies, musical toys and games. She asks that residents do not bring stuffed toys.

Toys for elementary school kids, pre-teens and teens include books, headphones, watches, puzzles, tickets to sporting events or concerts, Nerf guns, art supplies, make-up kits and hockey sticks among others are accepted. A full list of toys can be found at Christmas Wish Breakfast Facebook page.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

