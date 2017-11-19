Christmas Wish Breakfast toy donations almost double

All toys donated Sunday will be given to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau and Red Deer Salvation Army

Those who showed up at the Black Knight Inn for breakfast Sunday morning, ate their bacon and eggs for a good cause.

The second annual Christmas Wish Breakfast started at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The concept of the Christmas Wish Breakfast is simple — bring an unwrapped toy and earn a free breakfast in return. All toys donated at the breakfast event will be given to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau and Red Deer Salvation Army.

The number of toys donated this year surpassed last year’s total.

“I believe we have received almost double the number of toys,” said Lynn Iviney, chair of the Christmas Wish Breakfast organizing committee.

Last year, the first breakfast raised $20,000 in toys, cash and gift cards.

Dena Okhifoh, assisting community ministries director at the Salvation Army said the breakfast event helps her organization support families in the community.

“And having their support in return is something the organization is grateful for,” said Okhifoh.

She said those who attend not only get to share food and fellowship around the table but they make a difference for many families and their children.

The Salvation Army will put the toys towards its Christmas Adopt-A-Family program. Okhitoh said last year about 421 people were able to benefit from the program.

“Our numbers this year are higher than last year’s, we know we will surpass last year’s numbers,” said Okhifoh.

Teresa Kutynec, president at the Red Deer Christmas Bureau said the Christmas Wish Breakfast helps her organization spread the Christmas joy.

The Red Deer Christmas Bureau donated toys to more than 1,300 children last year.

“We also do a hamper program and we did about 1,100 hampers for our clients last year,” said Kutynec.

The Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity donated about 5,500 toys to the Christmas Wish Breakfast program this year.

Mark Stadnick, a fire medic with Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew of about 40 Red Deer Emergency Services came to help out Sunday. They came with fire trucks to help load up all donated toys and help with their delivery.



