City and county of Lacombe join forces on development

Municipalities working together to plan for future development along Hwy 2

City of Lacombe and Lacombe County have joined forces to plan for future growth.

“The City of Lacombe continues to work with Lacombe County to ensure that growth and development along our borders is beneficial to both municipalities,” said Lacombe Mayor Steve Christie.

“We are working together in our Joint Economic Area to accommodate rural development and sustainable urban growth in a manner that is mutually acceptable, orderly and efficient.”

Lacombe County Reeve Paula Law also voiced her support for the joint effort.

“It is exciting to take this next step forward in our Joint Economic Area, which will provide for future growth and development in both Lacombe County and the City of Lacombe,” said Law.

“The Lacombe West Area Servicing Project is a great example of how rural and urban municipalities can work together in providing new opportunities that will benefit all our communities.”

Lacombe city council endorsed the Joint Economic Servicing and the Capital Project Contribution agreements on Monday. It then gave first reading to a borrowing bylaw to pay for the project.

The West Area Servicing project will allow for major commercial development, along with a high-density residential and trail system development, on lands located near the interchange of Hwy 2 and Hwy 12 at the western edge of Lacombe.

The West Area Servicing Project was identified in the city’s 2017 capital budget with a project cost of $11,668,800. The county will provide $6.3 million, off-site levies will provide $333,754 and the city will borrow $4.9 million.

With the addition of the 76th Street and Hwy 12 intersection upgrades the total project cost is $15.1 million.