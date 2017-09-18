WATCH: City and school board candidates file their nominations

Candidates walked in and out of the Red Deer City hall Monday morning

Incumbent Tara Veer is seeking another term as mayor. Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

It was a busy morning at the Red Deer City Hall as candidates for city council, Red Deer Public School Board and Red Deer Catholic School Board filed their nomination papers.

Among the candidates was Mayor Tara Veer who is seeking a second term.

A full list of candidates will be available on elections.reddeer.ca. Monday afternoon.

Frieda McDougall, returning officer said candidates have until 12 p.m. on Tuesday to withdraw their nominations but it doesn’t happen very often.

Two election forums are listed on the website so far: Labour/Union Meet and Greet with City Councillor and School Trustee Candidates and a Construction, Land Development and Real Estate Industry forum.

The City of Red Deer does not host forums but facilitates information between forum hosts and the public, said McDougall.

Advanced voting is scheduled on Sept. 30, Oct. 6, 7, 13, and 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McDougall said advanced voting is designed for those who know they cannot make it to a voting station on election day.

For those who cannot make it to any voting stations due to, say, mobility challenges or lack of transportation can call the city.

“We will actually go into their home and do a vote,” said McDougall.

Voting stations will be setup throughout the city including senior homes and at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Election day is Oct. 16.

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com