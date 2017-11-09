File photo by Advocate staff

City Hall shut down after drugs found

Package of drugs was left in City Hall by member of the public

City Hall has been closed and staff evacuated after a package of drugs left by a member of the public was found inside.

The city says the building has been closed as a “precautionary measure” and will remain closed until cleaning has been completed.

City Hall staff have been evacuated for the rest of the day.

“At this time, the building will remain closed until further notice,” says the city in a release that came out about 1:30 p.m.

Security will be on site at the east and west entrances for the remainder of the closure.

“We want to reiterate that this is a precautionary measure only, and the safety of staff and citizens is our first priority,” says the city.

Most Read

