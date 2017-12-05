City of Lacombe and Lacombe County looking for volunteer firefighters

The two municipalities are joining forces

Lacombe County and City of Lacombe are looking for volunteer firefighters in a joint effort.

The two municipalities are teaming up for a county-wide recruitment campaign for volunteer firefighters.

Drayton Bussiere, Lacombe County fire chief said in the past the city did its own drive while the county would recruit throughout the year, as needed.

“By combining efforts, we hope to better promote our teams throughout the county, as well as our need for volunteers,” said Bussiere.

Lacombe County Fire Services oversees volunteer fire departments in Alix, Bentley, Blackfalds, Clive, Eckville, Lacombe and Mirror. There are approximately 160 volunteers in the seven fire departments.

Bussiere said ideally the number should be close to 200.



