City of Lacombe CAO quits

Dion Pollard is leaving to be closer to family and take on a new role

City of Lacombe Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Dion Pollard is leaving.

Pollard announced his resignation Thursday. He is leaving to take on a new role as the city manager for the City of Lloydminster.

“I have had nothing but positive experiences during my time here,” he said.

His decision is based on wanting to be closer to family.

“And an opportunity to work in the community I grew up in,” said Pollard.

He served as City of Lacombe CAO since April 2017. He arrived at a time when a number of significant initiatives were underway. He became a team leader and provided guidance.

He will wind down his tenure by fulfilling his role as Returning Officer for the 2017 Lacombe Municipal Election.

“While council is obviously disappointed to see Dion leave, we recognize that his move represents a rare opportunity for Dion and his family and we wish him all the best,” said Mayor Steve Christie.