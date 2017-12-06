City of Red Deer employee engagement survey shows improvement on respect, diversity, harassment issues

In the six years between employee engagement surveys, the City of Red Deer has “moved the needle” on issues of diversity and a respectful workplace.

But, City of Red Deer Human Resources Director Kristy Svoboda said there is always room for improvement. The results of the city’s most recent engagement survey showed 75 per cent of staff said they had a respectful workplace.

“We’re moving the needle, it’s not perfect, but I was happy to hear we’re moving in the right direction,” said Svoboda. “It’s not perfect, there are still areas we can improve in, but it is a very positive number.”

In 2008 and 2009, an engagement survey revealed some concerns around disrespectful behaviours.

By 2015, questions to staff about the issue of respect in the workplace had 75 per cent favourable response, with only 11 per cent having an unfavourable response. The remaining 14 per cent had a neutral response.

“There was some concerns with disrespectful behaviour,” said Svoboda about the 2008 and 2009 survey. “There were some allegations or some comments about bullying and harassment.

“We knew as an organization that we needed to do something to address some of those areas.”

What came out of that survey was the development of a respectful workplace policy and procedure and they worked ProActive ReSolutions, a company that builds respectful workplaces. Svoboda said they were able to train everyone about what is respectful and the skills and process to address bullying and harassment issues.

“We wanted to turn our organization so people had an opportunity to either address the disrespectful behaviour, or tell someone and get some resolution.”

Conducted by TalentMap, an employee engagement and workplace measurement company, the survey highlighted three possible “drivers” to improve employee engagement. This included professional growth, innovation and diversity, respect and inclusion.

“That’s significant,” said Svoboda. “That says, overall, my workplace feels respectful. We’re moving the needle.

“What we’ve heard is that respect in the workplace is improving, management is beginning to realize the importance of respect in the workplace. It’s improving, but it’s not perfect.”

Other significant results on the issue of respect and diversity from the survey include:

  • 78 per cent of respondents saying they felt the city had a clear definition of what was a respectful workplace
  • 88 per cent felt accepted, comfortable and safe
  • 70 per cent said the city values diverse identities, ideas and ways of thinking and working

The city has about 1,700 employees and the 2015 engagement survey had a response rate of 74 per cent.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspect tries to flee Red Deer police, drives reportedly stolen car into trees near Bower Ponds
Next story
Amanda Lindhout’s captor found guilty

Just Posted

City of Red Deer employee engagement survey shows improvement on respect, diversity, harassment issues

In the six years between employee engagement surveys, the City of Red… Continue reading

Amanda Lindhout’s captor found guilty

Ali Omar Ader has been found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda… Continue reading

Suspect tries to flee Red Deer police, drives reportedly stolen car into trees near Bower Ponds

One person was arrested after attempting to flee police, but drove his… Continue reading

Mounties seek second suspect after store robbed by men armed with machete, pepper spray

Police hope newly released surveillance photos from an armed robbery in Kentwood… Continue reading

Appeal court reduces sentence for Red Deer cocaine trafficker

Court also denies reducing it further by including bail order that he live with his wife

WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Children need to know to react in an emergency situtation whether it… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

War Museum teams up with soldier’s great-granddaughter to buy Victoria Cross

A rare medal awarded to a Canadian soldier for extreme bravery at… Continue reading

B.C. sets minimum age of 19 to consume marijuana, plans mix of retail sales

The British Columbia government has set 19 as the minimum age to… Continue reading

Westerner Days receives international recognition

Westerner Park Urban Farm receives award

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month