City of Red Deer employee engagement survey shows improvement on respect, diversity, harassment issues

In the six years between employee engagement surveys, the City of Red Deer has “moved the needle” on issues of diversity and a respectful workplace.

But, City of Red Deer Human Resources Director Kristy Svoboda said there is always room for improvement. The results of the city’s most recent engagement survey showed 75 per cent of staff said they had a respectful workplace.

“We’re moving the needle, it’s not perfect, but I was happy to hear we’re moving in the right direction,” said Svoboda. “It’s not perfect, there are still areas we can improve in, but it is a very positive number.”

In 2008 and 2009, an engagement survey revealed some concerns around disrespectful behaviours.

By 2015, questions to staff about the issue of respect in the workplace had 75 per cent favourable response, with only 11 per cent having an unfavourable response. The remaining 14 per cent had a neutral response.

“There was some concerns with disrespectful behaviour,” said Svoboda about the 2008 and 2009 survey. “There were some allegations or some comments about bullying and harassment.

“We knew as an organization that we needed to do something to address some of those areas.”

What came out of that survey was the development of a respectful workplace policy and procedure and they worked ProActive ReSolutions, a company that builds respectful workplaces. Svoboda said they were able to train everyone about what is respectful and the skills and process to address bullying and harassment issues.

“We wanted to turn our organization so people had an opportunity to either address the disrespectful behaviour, or tell someone and get some resolution.”

Conducted by TalentMap, an employee engagement and workplace measurement company, the survey highlighted three possible “drivers” to improve employee engagement. This included professional growth, innovation and diversity, respect and inclusion.

“That’s significant,” said Svoboda. “That says, overall, my workplace feels respectful. We’re moving the needle.

“What we’ve heard is that respect in the workplace is improving, management is beginning to realize the importance of respect in the workplace. It’s improving, but it’s not perfect.”

Other significant results on the issue of respect and diversity from the survey include:

78 per cent of respondents saying they felt the city had a clear definition of what was a respectful workplace

88 per cent felt accepted, comfortable and safe

70 per cent said the city values diverse identities, ideas and ways of thinking and working

The city has about 1,700 employees and the 2015 engagement survey had a response rate of 74 per cent.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter