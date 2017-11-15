City of Red Deer says toilet rebate program has conserved 800 million litres of water in 10 years

Over 10 years in operation, Red Deer’s toilet rebate program has helped residents conserve more than 800 million litres of water, according to the city.

Since it began in 2008, more than 4,100 households have taken part in the program and more than 5,500 toilets have been upgraded to more efficient models.

“Toilets use more water than any other appliance in the home and account for nearly one-third of water used,” said Katina Tam, environmental program specialist. “The program teaches residents how wasteful old toilets can be and give them an added incentive upgrade.”

Tam added, replacing a 20-litre toilet with a six-litre toilet can save a lot of water, about 25,550 litres of water per person per year.

To take a part in the program, people must be a Red Deer resident, have a current utility bill, purchase a qualifying toilet and dispose of their high-flow toilet at the Waste Management Facility. Up to two toilets may be rebated per household per year.

A $50 rebate is offered for dual flush toilets and a $25 rebate is offered for a low-flow toilet.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/toiletrebate.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Persons crimes and robberies down in Red Deer
Next story
WATCH: ‘A wall of beer heaven:’ store selling craft beer opens its doors in Red Deer

Just Posted

WATCH: ‘A wall of beer heaven:’ store selling craft beer opens its doors in Red Deer

With the proliferation of microbreweries in Alberta, a store dedicated to selling… Continue reading

Red Deer and District Food Bank gearing up for busy Christmas season

Calling the next six weeks until Christmas a busy time at the… Continue reading

Don’t pour extra medication down the sink, City of Red Deer manager warns

Wastewater treatment plant doesn’t treat pharmaceuticals

International students blending in at St. Joseph High School

Enjoying the Canadian high school experience in Red Deer

Businesses seek solutions to crime

Red Deer-area industrial parks targetted

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month