City of Red Deer says toilet rebate program has conserved 800 million litres of water in 10 years

Over 10 years in operation, Red Deer’s toilet rebate program has helped residents conserve more than 800 million litres of water, according to the city.

Since it began in 2008, more than 4,100 households have taken part in the program and more than 5,500 toilets have been upgraded to more efficient models.

“Toilets use more water than any other appliance in the home and account for nearly one-third of water used,” said Katina Tam, environmental program specialist. “The program teaches residents how wasteful old toilets can be and give them an added incentive upgrade.”

Tam added, replacing a 20-litre toilet with a six-litre toilet can save a lot of water, about 25,550 litres of water per person per year.

To take a part in the program, people must be a Red Deer resident, have a current utility bill, purchase a qualifying toilet and dispose of their high-flow toilet at the Waste Management Facility. Up to two toilets may be rebated per household per year.

A $50 rebate is offered for dual flush toilets and a $25 rebate is offered for a low-flow toilet.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/toiletrebate.



