City of Red Deer will recoup some revenue for a land donation

Land not used for affordable housing can now be sold for other purposes

Last spring, crews wrapped up construction on Asooahum Crossing for the Red Deer Native Friendship Centre. (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Four acres in Red Deer’s Clearview Ridge that were originally pegged for an Aboriginal affordable housing development are being freed up for sale to general developers.

In 2011, the province had transferred land in Clearview Ridge to the City of Red Deer for the construction of the Asooahum Crossing project. But the complex was never built at that site because of much objection from nearby landowners.

Instead, the city allowed the Aboriginal housing project to be built on land along Riverside Drive that had been part of the Waskasoo Park system. Asooahum Crossing opened earlier this year at this site.

Now the province has agreed to remove the caveat on the Clearview Ridge land that stipulated it was to be used for affordable housing. This will allow it to be sold by the city for other kinds of development.

Lisa Perkins, the city’s director of corporate services, said a formula has been agreed upon that would give most of the money from this land sale to the Red Deer Native Friendship Society, towards recouping the construction costs for Asooahum Crossing.

Some of the proceeds will also go to the City of Red Deer, towards making up for the Riverside Drive land that was donated for the housing project. Perkins said the city’s portion will be put into a reserve fund for the purchase of replacement park space.