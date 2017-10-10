City reports a high advance voter turnout

So far 1,058 electors have cast their ballots

Samantha Rodwell, deputy returning officer for the City of Red Deer, shows how the voting stations at advance polls will work for the upcoming municipal election. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The city of Red Deer reports a higher advance voter turnout in the 2017 election when compared to the last municipal election in 2013.

On Sept. 30, 325 people came out to vote, on Oct. 6, 362 people came out to vote, and on Oct. 7, 372 came out to vote.

To date 1,058 electors have cast their ballots. This is an increase over the 2013 advance vote totals from the same time frame which saw 1,005 people vote.

There are two advance voting dates remaining: Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To be eligible to vote, an elector must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in Alberta for the last six consecutive months and a resident of the city of Red Deer. Voters must provide proof of identification that shows both their name and current address.

Election day is Oct. 16.



