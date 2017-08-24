City surveys for taxi bylaws

Red Deerians have a chance to steer city’s taxi bylaws.

The city is asking residents to fill an online survey so it can understand the taxi industry needs and receive feedback from the community.

Currently, the city mandates rules and regulations for taxis, limousines and sedans but the taxi industry is evolving thanks to giants like Uber — a taxi service mandated by the province — that is coming to Red Deer. Uber has already reached other Canadian cities including Edmonton and Calgary.

“We know things are changing,” said manager of inspections and licencing Erin Stuart in a news release. “Taxis, limousines and sedans are now just some of the vehicles for hire in our city, and we need to ensure we have the right regulations in place as the industry continues to evolve.”

Central Albertans are also invited to take part in the survey, although, some municipalities are undecided on exploring a regional trnasportation model with the city. Currently, Town of Blackfalds, City of Lacombe, Town of Penhold and Red Deer County have passed resolutions to explore a regional vehicle for hire approach. Town of Innisfail and Lacombe County are expected to consider resoutions to explore a regional approach, confirmed the city release.

The survey is the first step to a consultation process that will help both the city and it’s regional counterparts determine what rules and regulations should be in place in regards to the taxi industry.

To fill out the survey visit reddeer.ca/whats-happening/public-participation/surveys/