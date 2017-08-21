City to make Riverlands announcement

Few details released in advance about Wednesday announcement followed by street festival

City of Red Deer has an announcement to make about the Riverlands area.

A news conference and street festival are set to take place on Wednesday near the Carnival Cinemas at 54th Avenue and 47th Street.

Mayor Tara Veer, City Manager Craig Curtis and Director of Planning Services Tara Lodewyk will be on hand for what is described as a “milestone announcement” at 11 a.m.

No other details have been released.

A street festival with entertainment, food and beverages will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m. and running until 1:30 p.m.Riverlands includes about 23 acres of city-owned land, most from the former civic yards sites.

It is earmarked for residential and commercial development while including public spaces for gatherings and events, green spaces and cultural facilities.