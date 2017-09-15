City warns of Gaetz Avenue lane closures

Gaetz Avenue southbound will be down to one lane from the Gaetz Avenue bridge to 53rd Street for a week beginning Thursday due to construction.

Drivers are encouraged to use Taylor Drive as an alternate route, as lane closures are expected to cause traffic delays on Gaetz Avenue.

Access to 53rd Street from Gaetz Avenue, including a portion of 53rd Street, will also be closed throughout construction. Access to businesses on 53 Street will be maintained from 49th Avenue.

The closures are required for scheduled water main replacement project in the downtown area. The city’s Environmental Services Department is almost finished the project, upgrading the existing water main to reduce the risk of water leaks and contamination.

The construction schedule is weather dependent and could be subject to change.

A map of the road closures is available at www.reddeer.ca/constructionseason.