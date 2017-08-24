City will test its notification system

The City of Red Deer is testing its emergency notification system on Tuesday.

Notify Red Deer is a city service that Red Deerians can opt into to receive alerts when there’s an emergency or during non-emergency situations.

The city’s mass notification system lets the city connect with its residents rather quickly. Residents are asked to sign up with their preferred method of communication be it text, e-mail or a phone call.

The testing on Tuesday will help the city prepare for any future emergency situation.

The city is asking residents to opt into the service before Tuesday to be part of a draw that will let residents win a one-year family recreation pass. The pass is for every 5,000 residents who sign up.

Notify Red Deer will be helpful during emergencies and for non-emergencies such as updates on snow zone plowing.

For more information visit reddeer.ca/whats-happening/notify-red-deer/