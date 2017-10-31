Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows off his costume as Clark Kent, alter ego of comic book superhero Superman, as he walks through the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister is disguised as Clark Kent as his Halloween alter ego for 2017.

On his way to question period today, Trudeau descended the stairs sporting slicked-down hair and a blue suit with a bright red tie, surprising the assembled staff and journalists who were waiting for him.

As he got to the bottom of the stairs, he opened his shirt to expose the Superman costume hidden underneath, quipping in both official languages that it was a big shock to see the prime minister dressed as a journalist, but “you know, gotta do it.”

Trudeau has a history of having fun with Halloween, choosing Han Solo of “Star Wars” fame for his first year in office.

Last year he went as a pilot from the French children’s book “Le Petit Prince,” while his youngest son, Hadrien, went as the title character.

Trudeau wasn’t the only MP in the House getting into the Halloween spirit.

Liberal backbencher Robert-Falcon Ouellette sported a blood-spattered white suit during question period, a costume he described as a “Bloody Harry” outfit.

