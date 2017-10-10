Clearview Public Schools promote reading

Read In Week runs from Tuesday to Friday

Clearview Public Schools celebrate Read In Week starting Tuesday.

The theme for this year is “I’m a reader. I read for me.”

The school division said this is not a program, rather an opportunity for each Clearview Public school to celebrate reading in any way they choose.

Schools are encouraged to invite community members, parents, grandparents, trustees and central office staff to read to students of any age.

“I look forward to spending time in schools sharing some of my favourite books and my own affection for literature,” said superintendent Peter Barron.

The purpose of Read In Week is to create a greater awareness of the importance of reading and to instill the love of reading in everyone.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter