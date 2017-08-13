Closures coming as Red Deer’s Riverlands vision starts to come together

Some of the early steps of Riverlands’ development will close some streets in the area over the next few weeks.

Starting Monday, road closures will impact traffic in the area just west of downtown Red Deer. According to the City of Red Deer, the closures are “vital infrastructure work is integral to the long-term success of Riverlands and we appreciate your patience as we work towards achieving the Riverlands vision.”

The utility work and road construction starts on Monday and there will be road closures and detours in place.

From Monday to Aug. 20, 45th Street will be closed from the intersection with 47th Street to the Quarry, a residential building. Access to the Quarry’s underground parking will be maintained by using 45th Street. Business access will be maintained along 47 Street and detour signs will be in place.

From Aug. 21 to 27, 45th Street will be closed from the Quarry south around the corner to the entrance to 5580 45th St., where business access will be maintained and detour signs will be posted. City officials anticipate this detour will also be in place again in early September.

A third stage of closures is planned along 47th Street for October, but detailed information was not released.

When completed, the neighbourhood will feature medium to high density housing with mixed-use developments (residential and commercial. It will primarily be a commercial development. It will include public spaces for gatherings and events, green spaces and cultural facilities. It will also have enhanced trail connections to Waskasoo Park and the downtown core.

Riverlands includes about 23 acres of city-owned land, primarily from the former city public works yard. The process of selling this land started on Aug. 1.