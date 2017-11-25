Co-accused told Josh Frank to take fall for triple murder, tell undercover police officers: Frank

Telling a tangled web of lies to different police officers during the investigation of a triple murder near Castor, Josh Frank tried to set the record straight on the stand.

And at the rare Saturday sitting of Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench, Allan Fay, defence counsel for his c0-accused Jason Klaus, 41, called Frank, 32, a liar several times.

Frank was adamant that it was Klaus who killed Monica, Gordon and Sandra Klaus on Dec. 8 2013. Frank also said he and Klaus conspired to have Frank tell some people Klaus worked for that Frank did it.

Those people turned out to be undercover police officers working a Mr. Big sting operation.

In June 2014, Frank said he was fishing at the Huber Dam, a small campground and fishing pond located east of Castor. Klaus contacted Frank and asked if they could meet. Klaus drove to the Huber Dam and began talking about the new work he was doing. Klaus had come to work doing repossessions across the province for some guys he described as “real badasses,” Frank testified.

Klaus believed he could get full time work with these men, but needed to have Frank tell them that he committed the murders and set the home on fire.

Frank said they conversed for about an hour, going over the crime so he could later recite it to the men Klaus was working for. Frank said Klaus reasoned Frank had been interviewed by police already and had passed a polygraph so it wouldn’t matter if these men believed Frank committed the crime.

On July 19, 2014, Frank was driving towards Black Diamond for work when he was contacted by Klaus who wanted him to meet with his employers. They met up at a gas station near CrossIron Mills Mall. Frank alone with the undercover police officers, walked them through the crime. Frank said he recited it from what Klaus had told him to say.

Fay took issue with that, pointing out that Frank had previously told the police that Klaus had told him what to say at the mall meeting. Evidence from the trial shows the two did not have enough time to converse prior to Frank telling the undercover officer how the murders happened. Fay suggested Frank was telling another lie on the stand, which Frank swiftly denied.

Frank said he told the undercover officers how he went into the house, went room to room and shot the three people. Then he went back and shot them each again. He then went to a nearby quonset to get a jerrycan of gasoline, which he poured around the house and set the house on fire. Then he shot the dog when it approached him as he was leaving.

Frank said, Klaus had told him to say how the gun was disposed of. Frank told the officers he threw it into the Battle River at Big Knife provincial park between the old dock and the bridge.

After telling the story, the undercover officers said they wanted to take Frank and Klaus to the scene to verify details of the crime.

At the farm site, Frank walked the undercover officers through some details. Frank said Klaus corrected him on some of the details of the crime while the men were at the site, such as how Frank entered the home and where the family dog was shot.

Then they drove out to Big Knife provincial park where Frank threw a rock into the Battle River to simulate where the gun had been thrown. When police returned to locate the gun, it was found not too far from where the rock was thrown.

Throughout his cross-examination, Fay harped on the many lies Frank told police throughout the investigation and the opportunities he had to come forward and tell police Klaus was responsible. Frank said he didn’t do that because he was intimidated by Klaus and what would happen to him or his family if he told police.

Police believe Monica, Gordon and Sandra were all shot to death and the farmhouse there were in was burned down to destroy the evidence. Both Klaus and Frank are charged with three counts of first degree murder.

The trial resumes on Monday with Frank continuing to testify.



