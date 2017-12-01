Cocaine and stolen gun lead to three arrests in Sylvan Lake

Three people were arrested in Sylvan Lake after RCMP seized cocaine, cash and a stolen firearm.

The Priority Crimes Task Force executed search warrants around 8 a.m. Friday at two Sylvan Lake residents; one residence on 42 Street and another on 51 Street.

At the scene police seized cocaine, cash and a rifle that was stolen in Strathcona County. Two men and one woman were arrested without incident.

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Police Dog Services executed the search warrants, which resulted from a month-long drug trafficking investigation.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

Just Posted

“No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

Servus Arena to open in January

City council approved funding necessary to open arena six months ahead of schedule

Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

A 57-year-old Penhold woman suffered serious injuries and a dog was killed… Continue reading

WATCH: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr says legalizing pot will lead to a communist revolution

The United Conservative Party MLA compared cannibais in Canada to opium trade during legislature

Red Deer’s capital budget debate enters third day

Red Deer council debates pool, pedestrian bridges and more on second day

Red Deer woos the Canadian Finals Rodeo

City makes official pitch to host the rodeo

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month