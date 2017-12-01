Cocaine and stolen gun lead to three arrests in Sylvan Lake

Three people were arrested in Sylvan Lake after RCMP seized cocaine, cash and a stolen firearm.

The Priority Crimes Task Force executed search warrants around 8 a.m. Friday at two Sylvan Lake residents; one residence on 42 Street and another on 51 Street.

At the scene police seized cocaine, cash and a rifle that was stolen in Strathcona County. Two men and one woman were arrested without incident.

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Police Dog Services executed the search warrants, which resulted from a month-long drug trafficking investigation.



