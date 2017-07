Expected to be four to six weeks before repairs

There will be no waves for weeks at the Collicutt Centre water park in Red Deer due to an unexpected mechanical failure.

The City of Red Deer issued a notice Tuesday afternoon that the unexpected failure means the water park will be without waves for four to six weeks.

The water park remains open, but just without waves. Progress updates will be announced as work progresses. All other amenities at the Collicutt Centre remain open.