Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

A Red Deer RCMP officer directs traffic after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 32 Street and 47 Avenue recently. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down and drive for the conditions and check whether their winter tires are in adequate condition for winter driving.

As well, police are reminding drivers as to when and how to report motor vehicle collisions.

Some questions to ask yourself during a motor vehicle collision are:

Do you need police at the scene?

If there is a serious injury or fatality, or if drugs or alcohol are involved, call 911. If any involved vehicle is not drivable, or if any driver fails to produce registration or insurance, call the RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575 (24 hours). If the vehicles are drivable and the above factors don’t apply, you don’t need police at the scene.

Do you need to report a collision after the fact?

RCMP say you must make a police report after the collision if there is any injury — even a minor one or if damages appear to be $2,000 or more.

Exchange information with the driver

You need to exchange registration, insurance and drivers’ license information with the other driver(s). If you have a cell phone, it’s easiest to take photographs of that information. Make sure to also take pictures of the damage to all involved vehicles and the collision location.

Report the collision in person at the downtown (4602 51 Avenue) or north (6592 58 Avenue) detachments:

You will need to provide the registration, insurance and drivers’ license information you exchanged with the other driver, damage to involved vehicles and the collision location. You will need to fill out a collision report.

Reporting a Hit and Run

If you are the victim of a hit and run, report it to the police. If you have already moved your vehicle, please attend the detachment to report the hit and run. If you see the other vehicle, record its make, model, and license plate number – partial license plates may be useful.

For more information visit reddeer.ca/rcmp



