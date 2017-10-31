A Red Deer RCMP officer directs traffic after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 32 Street and 47 Avenue recently. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

The RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down and drive for the conditions and check whether their winter tires are in adequate condition for winter driving.

As well, police are reminding drivers as to when and how to report motor vehicle collisions.

Some questions to ask yourself during a motor vehicle collision are:

Do you need police at the scene?

If there is a serious injury or fatality, or if drugs or alcohol are involved, call 911. If any involved vehicle is not drivable, or if any driver fails to produce registration or insurance, call the RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575 (24 hours). If the vehicles are drivable and the above factors don’t apply, you don’t need police at the scene.

Do you need to report a collision after the fact?

RCMP say you must make a police report after the collision if there is any injury — even a minor one or if damages appear to be $2,000 or more.

Exchange information with the driver

You need to exchange registration, insurance and drivers’ license information with the other driver(s). If you have a cell phone, it’s easiest to take photographs of that information. Make sure to also take pictures of the damage to all involved vehicles and the collision location.

Report the collision in person at the downtown (4602 51 Avenue) or north (6592 58 Avenue) detachments:

You will need to provide the registration, insurance and drivers’ license information you exchanged with the other driver, damage to involved vehicles and the collision location. You will need to fill out a collision report.

Reporting a Hit and Run

If you are the victim of a hit and run, report it to the police. If you have already moved your vehicle, please attend the detachment to report the hit and run. If you see the other vehicle, record its make, model, and license plate number – partial license plates may be useful.

For more information visit reddeer.ca/rcmp


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time
Next story
Arrests made in Red Deer after stolen vehicle recovered

Just Posted

Weapons and counterfeit money recovered from stolen car

Red Deer RCMP arrest 25-year-old man

Arrests made in Red Deer after stolen vehicle recovered

Vehicle connected to dangerous driving complaints

Red Deer art galleries full of eclectic works for First Friday in November

Seven local galleries have opening receptions

Update: Freezing rain warning ends for Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg

In Red Deer residents can expect periods of snow changing to rain

Accused in murder trial points finger at co-accused

Jason Klaus told police that Joshua Frank told him he killed the Klaus family

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month