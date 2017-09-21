Commercial vehicles ticketed during safety inspection

Twenty per cent of commercial vehicles were issued tickets and taken out of service during safety checks in Red Deer earlier this month.

Red Deer RCMP said 18 violation tickets were issued after 104 commercial vehicles travelling through the city were checked on Sept. 5 and 6.

Vehicles were checked to ensure they had the proper documentation and registration, that dangerous goods were properly secured and marked, and that those transporting animals were following health regulations.

Vehicles taken out of service had to be fixed immediately before allowed back on the road. A total of 34 per cent of vehicles required attention, and 46 per cent passed inspection.

Inspectors found 110 violations and 80 regulatory issues. Of the violations, nine vehicles were overloaded and two violated dangerous goods transportation regulations.

Safety checks were conducted at Hwy 11A, and the intersection of 19th Street and 40th Avenue

Checks were conducted by peace officers from the City of Red Deer Protective Services, Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Branch, Lacombe County and Red Deer County.

Commercial vehicles are required to meet specific safety standards according to federal and provincial legislation.