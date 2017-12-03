(From left) Carmen Schultz, Mallory Cook and Jayde Fahrenschon from Canadian Mental Health Association hosted the first Community Kitchen at Central Alberta Adventist Community Services Centre Sunday afternoon.

Community Kitchen will help people with low or fixed incomes

Community Kitchen will support people with low or fixed incomes in Central Alberta.

The event is organized by Canadian Mental Health Association.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ireland seeks momentum on border ahead of key Brexit meeting
Next story
Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Just Posted

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Web poll: More people favour Bower Place expansion

A Bower Place redevelopment application has the mall users debating about its… Continue reading

Girl killed after being struck by a bus was a recently resettled Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in B.C.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake has Christmas spirit

The streets of Sylvan Lake were glowing red and green Saturday as… Continue reading

WATCH: CARE excited to let it snow

It’s been about two years since 17-year-old Marwan Alwakkaa left Syria for… Continue reading

Community Kitchen will help people with low or fixed incomes

Community Kitchen will support people with low or fixed incomes in Central… Continue reading

Web poll: More people favour Bower Place expansion

A Bower Place redevelopment application has the mall users debating about its… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Community Kitchen will help people with low or fixed incomes

Community Kitchen will support people with low or fixed incomes in Central… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month